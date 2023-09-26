Asian Games | Historic gold in Team Dressage; silver and bronze in Sailing keep India going at Hangzhou

None was as heartbreaking as the defeat suffered by top shooters Ramita Jindal and Divyansh Singh Panwar as they succumbed to nerves and failed to close out victory in the bronze medal match in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team competition, losing to a Korean pair that came back from 0-8 down to catch up with the Indians at 15-15 and then eventually won the match 20-18 to claim the bronze medal.

"There was no pressure. I have played many finals earlier and this was nothing different. It's just not our day," said Panwar after the disappointing end to their medal quest. Panwar had earlier won the gold medal as part of the Men's 10m Air Rifle Team while Ramita had claimed a silver in the women's 10m Air Rifle Team competition and bronze in the individual event. If she had won the bronze medal, she would the bronze medal on Tuesday, and she would have become one of the few Indian shooters to win three medals in a single edition of the Asian Games.

However, Indian shooters got themselves into a position from where they could challenge for a few medals in the women's 25m pistol and the two shotgun competitions, men's and women's skeet, in team and individual. Indians were in striking distance in all three competitions at the end of the first phase of these competitions on Tuesday and will return on Wednesday to hopefully wrap up the medals.