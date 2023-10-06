Asian Games | India reclaim men's hockey gold with 5-1 win over Japan, bag Paris Olympics berth

The bonus they gained for their consistent performance in the hockey competition in Hangzhou was a berth in next year's Paris Olympics, becoming the fourth team after hosts France, EuroNations Champions the Netherlands and Australia to seal their berths.

On Friday, India defeated Japan 5-1 in the final, riding on a brace by skipper Harmanpreet Singh (32nd, 59th minutes), while Manpreet Singh (25th min), Amit Rohidas (36th min) and Abhishek (48th min) struck a goal each. Japan's lone consolation was scored by Seren Tanaka off an indirect penalty corner in the 51st minute.

This is India's fourth-ever gold medal in the Asian Games after 1966 in Bangkok, 1998 in Bangkok and 2014 in Incheon, India has also won nine silver medals and three bronze medals in the Asian Games so far.