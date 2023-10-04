Asian Games | India win first gold in men’s 4x400m relay since 1962

Hangzhou, Oct 4: The Indian men's 4x400 metre relay team made history a the Asian Games in Hangzhou, claiming the gold medal for the first time since the 1962 edition in Jakarta.
While the men made history, India failed to win the gold in the women's 4x400m relay for the first time since the 2002 edition in Busan.
The Indian male quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi and Rajesh Ramesh claimed the gold medal here on Wednesday with a timing of 3 minutes 01.58 seconds to end the race in pole position.