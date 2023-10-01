Asian Games | Indian men’s Badminton team grabs maiden silver medal

Hangzhou: Indian men's badminton team bagged a silver medal at the 19th Asian Games after losing the gold medal match 2-3 to defending champions China, here on Sunday.

This was India’s first-ever silver in a men's team event in a prestigious continental meet. Moreover, this was India's first medal in a men's team event in 37 years at the Asian Games. The last time the men's team secured a medal at the Asian Games was during the 1986 Seoul edition. Icons such as Prakash Padukone and Syed Modi led the team, which included Vimal Kumar, Ravi Kunte, Uday Pawar, Sanat Mishra, and Leroy D’sa.

Heading into the final match against the defending champions, India felt the absence of top singles player H.S Prannoy as he was not fielded on Sunday because of an injury he picked in the semifinal win against South Korea on Saturday.