ASIAN GAMES | Indian Men's Hockey Team beat Pakistan, picks dominant 10-2 win

Hangzhou: The Indian Men's Hockey Team on Saturday dominated their neighbouring rivals Pakistan at the 19th Asian Games 2022, getting a stunning 10-2 victory to continue their winning run in the tournament, here at Hangzhou on Saturday.

India forward Lalit Kumar Upadhyay earned his 150th International Cap in the match.

Harmanpreet Singh (11', 17’, 33', 34') scored four goals, while Varun Kumar (41’, 54') scored a brace. Mandeep Singh (8'), Sumit (30’), Shamsher Singh (46'), and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (49') also scored a goal each for India to get the win. Muhammad Khan (38'), and Abdul Rana (45') scored the goals for Pakistan.

India Captain Harmanpreet Singh instantly started testing Pakistan with long passes inside the striking circle. An attacking move from the right flank from Mandeep Singh broke down after a miscommunication with Jarmanpreet Singh. But Mandeep Singh (8') made up for it a few minutes later, putting the ball into the nets to give India a 1-0 lead.

Goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak made a solid save after Pakistan earned an early Penalty Corner, and a minute later, Harmanpreet Singh (11') successfully converted a penalty stroke to make it 2-0 for India to close out the first quarter.