Asian Games | Kiran Baliyan makes history in Athletics, claims bronze in shot put after 72 years

Her third attempt which is now her Career's second-best throw, landed 17.36m away from the throwing mark, won her third place and also her maiden senior international medal.

Not many Indian female athlete has won a medal in the women's shot put though the men have dominated the event with Tejinderpal Singh Toor winning the gold in 2018 in Jakarta.

Barbara Webster was the last Indian to win the bronze medal, and it was way back in 1951.