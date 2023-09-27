Asian Games | Sift Kaur wins gold with world record as shooters make India’s day

India won eight medals in all on Wednesday, seven in shooting and one in sailing -- a bronze by Vishnu Sarvananan in the Men's Dinghy - ILCA7 at the sailing venue in Far away Ningbo.

At the end of the day, India is in seventh position in the medals tally with 5 gold, seven silver and 10 bronze medals. China was marching ahead towards the 100 gold mark as they have already amassed 76 gold, 43 silver and 21 bronze for a total of 140 medals. The Republic of Korea is second with exactly half of that count -- 70 medals including 19 gold, 18 silver and 33 bronze medals.

The day belonged to the shooters, particularly Sift Kaur, who was absolutely brilliant as she became the first-ever Indian rifle shooter to win a gold medal since the sport made its debut at the 1954 Asian Games in Manila.