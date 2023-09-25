ASIAN GAMES | Women cricketers bag gold in maiden attempt; rifle shooters set world record

Hangzhou: The Indian women's cricket bagged a gold medal in its first appearance in the Asian Games while the Men's 10m Air Rifle Team set a new world record in bagging the yellow metal as India climbed up to the sixth position in the medals table with 11 medals on an eventful day on Monday.

The women's cricket team defeated Sri Lanka in the final to win the gold medal in their first attempt. Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues stitched a crucial 73-run partnership, followed by young fast-bowling all-rounder Titas Sadhu bowling a deadly spell of 3-6 in four overs to help India beat Sri Lanka by 19 runs.

The troika of World Champion Rundrankksh Patil, Divyansh Panwar and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar shot brilliantly to set a new world record of 1893.7 on their way to victory in the Men's 10m Air Rifle Team competition.

With the women cricketers and the men's 10m Air Rifle Team taking centre stage, India claimed six medals -- two gold and four bronze medals on Monday. Of the four bronze medals, two each came in shooting and rowing.