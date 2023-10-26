ASIAN PARA GAMES 2023 | J&K teen archer Sheetal bags gold, silver in team events

After their win, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on ‘X’, “Congratulations to our Para Archers Sheetal Devi and Sarita, for securing a splendid Silver Medal in the Women’s Doubles Compound Event. India celebrates this well-deserved success.”

His deputy (Union Minister of State in PMO) Dr Jitendra Singh too lauded Sheetal’s feat as he wrote on ‘X’, “Fantastic achievement by16 year old daughter of #Kishtwar Sheetal Devi at #AsianParaGames 2023 in bagging well-deserved Silver Medal in the Women’s Doubles Compound-Open Event.”

16-year-old Sheetal Devi, hailing from the remote village of Loi Dhar in the Kishtwar district, in August this year had achieved another remarkable feat by clinching a silver medal at the prestigious Para-Archery World Championship held in the Czech Republic.

“Though in the Para-Archery World Championship in the Czech Republic, she participated in different categories and secured Gold and Bronze medals also yet her silver medal victory remained significant as on its basis, she has qualified for ensuing Paralympics, 2024 in Paris,” PRO Defence Lt Col Suneel Bartwal had told Greater Kashmir.

Born without hands (Phocomelia), Sheetal’s journey from the rugged mountains of her homeland to the international stage is a testament to the human spirit's indomitable power.

“In 2019, Sheetal caught the attention of the Rashtriya Rifles unit of the Indian army during a youth event at Mughal Maidan. Recognizing her exceptional talent and drive, the Indian army took her under its wing, providing both educational support and facilitating medical assistance. Thanks to the relentless efforts of Bengaluru-based Meghna Girish, actor Anupam Kher, and the NGO 'The Being You', Sheetal was equipped with bionic arms, opening up new avenues for her to conquer,” Lt Col Bartwal had mentioned.