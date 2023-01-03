Assam beat J&K by 3 wickets

In reply, Assam chased the target in 31.5 overs for the loss of seven wickets. Khushi Kumari top scored 49 while Samadrita Saha scored 26. For J&K, Sheetal Devi took three wickets while Sania Slathia two.

It was the third consecutive defeat for J&K in the tournament. With this defeat, they were knocked out of the tournament finishing in fourth place in the group. Out of five matches, J&K was able to win only two.