Assam beat J&K by 3 wickets

Srinagar, Jan 3: J&K suffered its third consecutive defeat in the ongoing Under-15 Women’s One Day trophy tournament as they were beaten by Assam at Sanosara Cricket Ground, Rajkot on Tuesday. In the match, Assam beat J&K by three wickets.
Earlier batting first, J&K scored 118 runs for the loss of all wickets. Manya Banotra with 32 was the highest scorer for J&K while Shambhavi Rajput scored 26. For Assam, Khushi Kumari took four wickets while as Akansha Shandalya took three.
In reply, Assam chased the target in 31.5 overs for the loss of seven wickets. Khushi Kumari top scored 49 while Samadrita Saha scored 26. For J&K, Sheetal Devi took three wickets while Sania Slathia two.
It was the third consecutive defeat for J&K in the tournament. With this defeat, they were knocked out of the tournament finishing in fourth place in the group. Out of five matches, J&K was able to win only two.