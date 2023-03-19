Assam Rifles beat SSB to lift Women’s All India Police Football Championship title

The men’s final will be played on Monday at Bakshi Stadium in this city between Mizoram Police and Assam Rifles.

During the women’s final between Assam Rifles and SSB, ADGP Kashmir was the chief guest at Synthetic Turf TRC ground on Sunday.

ADGP Kashmir interacted with players of both teams and congratulated them for their exemplary performances throughout the championship.

Speaking on the occasion, ADGP Kashmir said that the main motive of such types of activities is to attract the youth to sports besides, refrain them from doing any ill activities which are harmful to them as well as to society.