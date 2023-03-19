Assam Rifles beat SSB to lift Women’s All India Police Football Championship title

Srinagar, Mar 19: Assam Rifles lifted the women’s title of the ongoing 71st BN Mullik Memorial All India Police Football Championship at Synthetic Turf TRC ground in Srinagar on Sunday.
The men’s final will be played on Monday at Bakshi Stadium in this city between Mizoram Police and Assam Rifles.
During the women’s final between Assam Rifles and SSB, ADGP Kashmir was the chief guest at Synthetic Turf TRC ground on Sunday.
ADGP Kashmir interacted with players of both teams and congratulated them for their exemplary performances throughout the championship.
Speaking on the occasion, ADGP Kashmir said that the main motive of such types of activities is to attract the youth to sports besides, refrain them from doing any ill activities which are harmful to them as well as to society.
The match between Assam Rifles and SSB was witnessed by a huge crowd. SSB women’s team tried various attempts but could not break the defence of Assam Rifles which gave them the edge to win the championship at the end by the margin of 3-1.
Before the final, CRPF women and Odisha women’s teams played Hard Liner match for 3rd position which ended with the win of the CRPF women’s team by 2-0.
In the men’s competition, two semi-finals were played between Assam Rifles and Kerala Police at Kashmir University ground, Mizoram Police and Punjab Police at Bakshi Stadium Srinagar.
In the first match, Assam Rifles beat Kerala Police by 3-0 goals to book a place in the final.
Another nail-biting semi-final contest between Mizoram Police and Punjab Police witnessed thrilling efforts by both teams at Bakshi Stadium Srinagar. Mizoram Police sneaked win by 2-1 margin.
The final would be played between Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police at Bakshi Stadium Srinagar on Monday.