August 5 synonymous to J&K’s transformation, peace, normalcy: Rana

He said the people, especially marginalised, neglected and dejected, are feeling a sense of fulfilment while entering into the fifth year of their real independence from the shackles of exploitation and discrimination by set of a political class that treated the erstwhile state as their fiefdom.
“The eve of the abrogation of Article 370 stands shining testimony of transformed Jammu and Kashmir with development taking centre stage and people enjoying equal opportunities of progress irrespective of region, religion, caste or ethnicity,” Rana said while interacting with deputations, delegations and individuals along with. Veenu Khanna, BJP State Secretary during the weekly public hearing at the BJP headquarters here this afternoon.
He said the Union Territory has been witnessing the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a progressive and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir being translated on ground zero with a sense of commitment. The BJP has made possible what everybody perceived impossible years ago and emerged as a harbinger of change in the Union Territory. Each sector and every segment is enjoying the dividends of peace, heralded by government in the past over four years by dispensing responsive administration and isolating inimical elements in the separatist amalgam as also those within the so-called mainstream, in the true spirit of Modi’s cherished agenda of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’, he added.