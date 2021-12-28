Australia retains Ashes with comprehensive win over England in 3rd test

Player-of-the-match Boland claimed the remarkable bowling figures of six wickets for seven runs as Australia beat England by an innings and 14 runs before lunch on the third day of the third Ashes test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

The massive victory means Australia retains the Ashes, with a 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Resuming on Tuesday on 31-4, England was bowled out for 68. Ben Stokes, on 11, was bowled by Mitchell Starc in the fifth over of the day.

The 32-year-old Boland removed Jonny Bairstow for 5 in his first over of the day, then world No. 2-ranked batter Joe Root for 28 in his second over, before dismissing Mark Wood and Ollie Robinson without scoring in his third over.

When James Anderson was bowled by Cameron Green for 2, England's resistance had lasted just 27.4 overs.