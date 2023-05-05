Australia to tour South Africa ahead of ODI World Cup

Both teams will then head to SuperSport Park to play the fourth ODI on September 15, with the final match of the 50-over series to be played at Wanderers Stadium on September 17. South Africa welcome Australia for the first time since 2020 when the hosts bounced back from a 2-1 T20I series defeat to beat the visitors 3-0 in the ODI series.

"Games and tours like these against a formidable Australia side can only do good for our Proteas Men. It is also an opportunity for coach Rob Walter and his team to keep building on the excellent work they have already done so far together."