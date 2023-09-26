Australian pacer Starc eyes for the comeback, Maxwell too likely to return

Speaking in the press conference ahead of the final and third ODI, Starc hinted at his comeback and said, "Obviously, the priority is the World Cup so if that means we have to be mindful of tomorrow that's one thing, but we'll see how today goes, see how I pull up in the morning. "The goal is to play tomorrow, but what that looks like depends on how today goes, the priority being the World Cup and not compromising that. "Spencer Johnson (hamstring) and Nathan Ellis (groin) will be out for Australia, though. The pace team has returned home to start recovery in preparation for the domestic season. Johnson made his ODI debut in the second match, although Ellis didn’t play any match. The World Cup roster does not include either bowler.