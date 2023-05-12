Australia’s Big Bash League to be reduced to 40 league games

Amidst criticism over the BBL schedule being too long, the reduction of BBL matches (40 regular season matches plus 4 finals) is a key feature in Cricket Australia’s extended seven-year broadcast deal with the Foxtel Group and Seven West Media. A new four-match finals series will feature the top four Clubs, with the finals structure to be confirmed.

“A shortened BBL will allow us greater flexibility to ensure we can deliver the best possible fixture for clubs and fans while providing a platform that allows players to continue to produce the world-class levels of cricket we’ve seen over the duration of the tournament,” said Alistair Dobson, General Manager, Big Bash Leagues, in a statement.