Avinash Singh: From unknown to overnight IPL Star

Srinagar, Dec 24: It was a complete surprise for the cricket followers of J&K on Friday to see an unknown cricketer of Union Territory who has not played a single professional match getting a bid of Rs 60 lakhs in IPL Auction.
Avinash Singh of Jammu took everyone by surprise when Royal Challengers Bangalore brought the Jammu-based pacer for Rs 60 lakhs during the auction.
Avinash is completely unknown in J&K cricket circles and is now an overnight IPL star who fetched a hefty sum in the keenly followed auction held on Friday in Kochi.
The 24-year-old pacer who is said to bowl at an extreme pace like his colleague Umran Malik from Jammu hasn’t represented J&K in domestic cricket at any level. He was not even in the eyes of J&K selectors.
This year J&K had 21 players in the IPL auction list among which three, Vivrant Sharma, Avinash Singh and Yudhvir Singh got sold. Among the 21 cricketers, five to seven cricketers were from a cricket academy in Jammu, Mayank Joshi Cricket Academy, including Avinash Singh. Almost all those who got into the IPL Auction list from this academy were unknown in JKCA cricket circles and found a place in the auction owing to the franchise having held trials at the academy venue in Jammu.
While Vivrant Sharma fetched a huge bid of Rs 2.60 crore from Sunrisers Hyderabad, pacer Yudhvir Singh was sold to LucknowSupergiants( previously with Mumbai Indians). Avinash was the surprise package as RCB and Lucknow went for him and ultimately was brought up by RCB for Rs 60 lakhs.
Avinash had attended RCB trials in Jammu and also attended trials with couple more franchise sides. He has recently been training in Pune and is said to be bowling at the excess of 150kph mark.
After the emergence of Umran Malik, IPL teams have been looking at the raw pace from J&K. In Avinash it seems they have found one while JKCA wasn’t even knowing about him.