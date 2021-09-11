AZADI KA AMRIT MAHOTSAV| Police organises mini-marathon in Handwara

Handwara: As part of ongoing country wide celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Police in Handwara organized a mini-marathon in which students of various schools, local youth and Police personnel also participated.

The marathon started from GDC Handwara passing through Chotipora, Kohru and culminated at main market Langate. The marathon was categorized into three age groups of under-18, 19-25 and 25-40 years.

On the conclusion of the event Handwara Police congratulated the winners and distributed the prizes among the first three positions in all the age groups respectively. Raquib Hassan, Faisal Ahmad and Mushtaq Ahmad got first position in their age groups, Amir Reyaz, Faisal Khaja and Mohd Arif got second position and Inam ul Haq, Amir Sohail and Irshad Ahmad got third positions in the mini Marathon.