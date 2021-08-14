AZADI KA AMRIT MAHOTSAV Army organizes inter-village games in Gurez

It said that various Inter village games such as tug of war, sand bag race, sack race, and lemon race for children were conducted during the event which was highly lauded and participated by the villagers with full élan and josh. Highlight of the event was the traditional pony race which is an inherent part of the Gurezi culture and is a highly acclaimed and participated event.

The Army statement said this event is being extolled as the Jashn-e-Gurez 2.0 which is being celebrated by the Army after a long gap of two years, primarily due to the COVID restrictions.

The aim of conducting such festivals is to reinvigorate the energy, enthusiasm and pride of the Gurez is towards the nation and to promote the rich and varied cultural heritage of Gurez in order to attract more tourists to this scenic valley, thereby positively impacting the socio-economic development of Gurez, it adds.

As per the statement, the grand finale of Jashn-e-Azadi will be conducted on 15th Aug at the Dawar Helipad from 11 am onwards where a colorful event comprising of Gurez mela and cultural shows will be showcased to the world.

It said that final round of Tug of War competition between the Army and Achoora village is a much awaited event for the locals, however, the spotlight of the event would be the free fall display by the Army and para gliding display by Gurpreet Singh Dhindsa, international paragliding instructor and his team from Bir Billing, Himachal Pradesh.