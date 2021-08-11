Azadi Ka Amrut Mahostav | Advisor Farooq Khan flags off cycle rally at Gandhi Nagar

Deputy Mayor JMC, Purnima Sharma, was the guest of honour on the occasion. Advisor appreciated the participants for taking part in the event and hoped that young generation will work with devotion towards building a strong nation.

The motive behind organizing such rallies is to educate the school going students as well as the general public to know about the history of our freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the cause of the nation.

The rally passed through dussehra ground Gandhi Nagar, Satwari Chowk, Dogra Chowk, Ambedker Chowk, Hospital road, Gole Market with culmination at the initial point. Hundreds of cyclists with tricolour in their hands enthusiastically participated in the rally. The district administration had made all requisite arrangements to ensure a safe and successful conduct of the rally especially in the wake of Covid-19.

ADGP, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh; Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Dr Raghav Langer; Deputy Commissioner Jammu; Anshul Garg; Commissioner JMC, Avny Lavsa; ADC Jammu; Satish Sharma; ACG Jammu, Rakesh Dubey; AD FCS&CA, Vipan Bhagat and other concerned officials were present on the occasion.