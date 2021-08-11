‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ | DC Srinagar inaugurates Inter-Zonal District Level Competitions at BHSS Rawalpora

Speaking at the occasion, the DC who graced the function as Chief Guest encouraged the participants to pursue their passion with hard work and zeal. He further deliberated upon the philosophy and benefits behind conducting programmes under ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’- a 75 week long programme commemorating 75 years of independence. Earlier, during the start of the function, Balbir Singh District Youth Services & Sports Officer in his speech informed that District Srinagar has so far successfully conducted 08 activities under ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ and the campaign shall continue.

The participating players also took oath along with the Chief Guest before the competitions were declared open. The DC along with DYSSO Srinagar also joined the players and executed some Strokes and moves in Carom & Chess respectively before leaving the function. On the inaugural day more than 100 teams representing eight Physical Education Zones of Srinagar took part in the competitions.