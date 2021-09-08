‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ | J&K Police organizing sports events

Srinagar: As a part of “Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav”, Jammu and Kashmir Police is organizing sports events “Cycle Race (Pedal for Peace) in collaboration with J&K Cycling Association Srinagar at Lake View Police Golf Course here on September 19.

According to a statement “Jashn-e-Dal” will be also organised in collaboration with J&K Kayaking & Canoeing/ Rowing/ Swimming Associations Srinagar at back Lawns of SKICC here from October 7 to 9 under its Civic Action Programme. This was stated by ADGP Armed J&K, S.J.M Gillani-IPS at a meeting at Armed Police Headquarters here today.

Cycle Race (Pedal for Peace) event will be open for all and people interested in participating can register themselves at the Registration Counter, which shall be established at Police Golf Course, Nehru Park Srinagar, S.K Indoor Sports Complex and Kashmir University from September 10 and will remain on 24x7.

The ADGP Armed J&K said that the mega events for both the Sport events viz: Cycle Race (Pedal for Peace) and Jashn-E-Dal will be organized under six and fourteen different categories respectively.

Earlier, Dushyant Sharma-SSP Staff Officer (Sports) APHQ J&K gave a detailed Power Point presentation on the sequence of activities/ arrangements significant for smooth and successful conduct of both the Sport events “Cycle Race (Pedal for Peace) & Jashn-E-Dal”.