Babar Azam reminded of PCB policies after he brings brother for net practice

Babar came under criticism after a picture was posted on social media that showed his brother Safeer in the nets with Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani bowling to him.

The social media post caused a ruckus as the PCB policies governing its high performance centre clearly state that only Pakistan players, first class players or junior cricketers can use the facilities and staff at the HPC with permission of the authorities.

"Babar came to the centre three-four days back with his brother and this was before the conditioning camp had begun. And his brother later held nets which was brought to the notice of the board," a reliable source in the PCB said.