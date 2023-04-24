BADMINTON ASIA CHAMPIONSHIPS | PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy to headline Indian challenge

Dubai: Olympic medallists PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal will lead the Indian challenge in the women's category at the Badminton Asia Championships 2023 scheduled to be played at the Sheikh Rashid Bin Hamdan Indoor Hall in Dubai from April 25 to 30.

The Badminton Asia Championships 2023 will be the tournament's 40th edition and will be contested for the first time in the Middle East. Other prominent Indian badminton players competing in the singles category, in addition to PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal, include HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, and Lakshya Sen.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will lead the men's doubles challenge, while Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly will compete in the women's doubles event.