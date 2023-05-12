Badminton World Federation issues an interim ban on new ‘spin serve’

The new spin serve was first implemented in tournaments at the Polish Open 2023 in March by Danish doubles player Marcus Rindshoj in the second round of the tournament. Since then, the innovative trick created a rage in international badminton with players across the globe trying their hand to learn this new technique.

“BWF Council has approved a proposal for an experimental variation’ to the Laws of Badminton to forbid the use of the new spin serve’ effective immediately until 29 May 2023,” the statement from badminton’s global governing body read.