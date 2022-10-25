Bandipora FC, Ali Jana FC win PKF Championship matches

Srinagar: Bandipora FC, Ali Jana FC win their respective matches in the second edition of Positive Kashmir Invitational Football Championship 2022.
Bandipora FC and Jehlum FC’s match, which ended 0-0 in regulation time and was decided on penalties in which Bandipora F.C. prevailed 5 - 3, is now being played in the second edition of Positive Kashmir Invitational Football Championship 2022 at Synthetic Turf Football Stadium Srinagar.
Following a 0-0 draw in the second game, the score was determined by penalties, and Ali Jana F.C. defeated Kashmir Avengers FC by a score of 5–0.
With this victory, Bandipora FC and Ali Jana advanced to the third round of the competition, but Jehlum FC and Kashmir Avengers FC were eliminated.