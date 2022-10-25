Sports

Bandipora FC, Ali Jana FC win PKF Championship matches

Bandipora FC, Ali Jana FC win PKF Championship matches
Special arrangement
GK NEWS NETWORK

Srinagar: Bandipora FC, Ali Jana FC win their respective matches in the second edition of Positive Kashmir Invitational Football Championship 2022.

Bandipora FC and Jehlum FC’s match, which ended 0-0 in regulation time and was decided on penalties in which Bandipora F.C. prevailed 5 - 3, is now being played in the second edition of Positive Kashmir Invitational Football Championship 2022 at Synthetic Turf Football Stadium Srinagar.

Following a 0-0 draw in the second game, the score was determined by penalties, and Ali Jana F.C. defeated Kashmir Avengers FC by a score of 5–0.

With this victory, Bandipora FC and Ali Jana advanced to the third round of the competition, but Jehlum FC and Kashmir Avengers FC were eliminated.

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com