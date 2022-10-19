Bandipora FC beat J&K Bank Academy

Srinagar: In a tiebreaker during the second Positive Kashmir Invitational Football Tournament 2022, played at the Synthetic Turf Football Stadium Srinagar, Bandipora FC triumphed over J&K Bank Football Academy by a score of 5-4.
The 90-minute encounter ended in a 1-1 draw between the two sides.
With this victory, Bandipora FC advanced to the second round of the competition, while the Bank Academy was eliminated early.
Court Road XI Academy and Iqbal Sports FC will play each other on Thursday, October 20, at 6:15 p.m., according to the organisers’ schedule.
The tournament is being organised by Positive Kashmir.