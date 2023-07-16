Bandipora Volleyball Association body elected

Bandipora: Volleyball Association of J&K (VAJK) conducted the election of Bandipora District Association at Forest Training Centre, here on Sunday.

A statement said that voting for electing district-body office bearers was held under the supervision of Kuldip Magotra CEO of VAJK as a Returning officer along with observers Ramesh Sharma Treasurer and Mohd Tariq Joint Secretary of VAJK.

During the election, presidents and secretaries of 11 affiliated volleyball clubs of the district were present. In the elections, Padma Shri Fasil Ali Dar was elected as President while Arsalan Habib was Secretary of the Bandipora District Volleyball Association for the next 4 years from 2023 to 2027.

Other officer bearers elected include Peerzada Muneer (Treasurer), Jamsheed Ahmed Bhat, Sajad Ahmad Dar and Muneer Ahmed Pintu (Joint Secretaries) and Dilawar Ahmed Mir (Assistant Secretary). On behalf of the Volleyball Association of J&K, Kuldip Magotra congratulated the newly elected Bandipora District Volleyball Association body.