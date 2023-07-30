Bandipora witnesses thrilling cricket match

Bandipora: It was a treat for the cricket lovers in Bandipora as they witnessed a thrilling match between the top brass of the Bandipora Police and a local team on Sunday.

The match, played at the Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium, as part of a tournament saw the senior police officers, led by SSP Lakshay Sharma, display their skills and passion for the game. However, their team JKP Bandipora fell short of eight runs in a nail-biting chase against the United Plan team.

The United Plan team, batting first, posted a competitive total of 115 for 9 in 18 overs.

The match went down to the wire as the JKP team needed 17 runs off the last over with SSP Sharma and Malik Aarif at the crease.

SSP Sharma, who had earlier taken four wickets with his right-arm spin, including two in two balls, tried his best to pull off a sensational victory but could not get the required runs in the last over.

The United Plan team celebrated their win by eight runs as the crowd applauded both teams for their spirited performance.