Bangalore female golfers captivated by Kashmir golf circuit

Srinagar, Sep 17: After playing in Srinagar, Pahalgam, and Gulmarg, a group of female golfers from Bangalore were swept away by the grandeur of the Kashmir golf courses.
The golf competition was attended by 22 female golfers from Bangalore, who played at the Royal Spring Golf Course in Srinagar, the Lidder Valley Golf Course in Pahalgam, and the Gulmarg Golf Course. Fairways & Greens and its operational subsidiary The Holiday Planner hosted the tournament on Kashmir’s whole golf circuit.
Air Vistara sponsored the event prizes, and the prize distribution ceremony was conducted at Srinagar’s Royal Springs Golf Course. Payal Mehta, Regional Sales Manager (North India), Pankaj Mehrotra, and Muzim Karim attended the award ceremony.
Rina RayLenka emerged out of the tournament and was awarded a return couple ticket in the domestic circuit by Air Vistara. It was the second golfing group organised by Fairways & Greens to Kashmir after hosting 88 golfers from The Addicts Society of Southern India earlier this year.
“Some of the ladies described the experience ‘surreal’ and ‘out of this world, which in itself is a big compliment to the facilities provided to the golfers in Kashmir,” said a statement issued.
Rubina Sushil, CEO, Fairways & Greens, the company that organised the golfing tourney, thanked the Air Vistara team for the kind gesture and the sponsorship.
Rubina also thanked the Secy. Tourism, Sarmad Hafiz, Additional Secy RSGC, Director SKICC Javed Bakshi, PDA CEO Massarat Hashmi, GDA CEO Ghulam Jeelani for their support and help in organising the event.
“Kashmir has traditionally been a major attraction for domestic and International tourists. With increased political stability and decreasing impact of COVID, the beautiful valley has seen a resurgence of the tourism sector with record footfalls in recent times,” the statement said.
“Despite its many charms, Kashmir had never been considered a hotspot for golfing tourism but thanks to the support of the Administration and local homegrown companies such as Fairways & Greens and its operational arm The Holiday Planner, golf tourneys are becoming a rage in Kashmir,” it added.