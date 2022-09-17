Bangalore female golfers captivated by Kashmir golf circuit

Srinagar, Sep 17: After playing in Srinagar, Pahalgam, and Gulmarg, a group of female golfers from Bangalore were swept away by the grandeur of the Kashmir golf courses.

The golf competition was attended by 22 female golfers from Bangalore, who played at the Royal Spring Golf Course in Srinagar, the Lidder Valley Golf Course in Pahalgam, and the Gulmarg Golf Course. Fairways & Greens and its operational subsidiary The Holiday Planner hosted the tournament on Kashmir’s whole golf circuit.