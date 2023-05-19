Bangladesh faces major challenge ahead of World Cup 2023

Bangladesh were a revelation in the recently concluded ICC Cricket World Cup Super League where they finished third in the standings with 155 points, the same as England in second but they ended up behind on net run-rate. The Tigers have momentum on their side in the 50-over format after their recent success against Ireland, Bangladesh looks well placed for a big run at the World Cup in conditions that will be similar to their home.

The Tigers are set to play against Afghanistan in an all-format tour at home, which will be a three-match ODI series. The Asia Cup in September too will act as a rehearsal for the major challenge that lies ahead of them - the World Cup.