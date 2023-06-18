Bangladesh register historic 546-run win over Afghanistan in Dhaka Test

The 546-run victory margin is Bangladesh's best in Tests in terms of runs and the third-best overall in Test history. It is also the biggest margin of victory since the 20th century in red-ball cricket.

Resuming the day at 45/2, Afghanistan needed something miraculous to even take the game deep into the fourth day, let alone drag the match into Day 5. In the end, a session all Afghanistan could manage as they were bowled out for merely 115. Bangladesh's charge was led by their pacers, Taskin Ahmed (4/37) and Islam (3/28).