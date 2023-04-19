Bangladesh rest seniors for white-ball series against Sri Lanka

The selectors have decided to rest senior members Salma Khatun and Rumana Ahmed for the white-ball series in Sri Lanka, with workload management coming into key consideration. The pair are two of Bangladesh’s key figures, having featured in 274 international matches for Bangladesh. The squad will also be without the services of pacer Marufa Akter, who will miss the series due to her upcoming exams.

Bangladesh has included Sanjida Akther Maghla, Fariha Islam Trishna, Rabeya and Sultana Khatun to fill the gaps in the squad. Khatun could be in line to make her international debut for Bangladesh, having yet to be capped by the national side.