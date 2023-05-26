Baramulla abuzz with sports activities

Srinagar, May 26: The District Baramulla is abuzz with sports events being conducted by the Department of Youth Services and Sports Baramulla.
Zone Dangarpora organized an Inter-school Cross Country Run for U14 and 17 Boys while Zone Pattan held a Road Race for Girls in the Under 14 and 17 categories. The Zone Sopore also conducted a Cross Country Run for Boys in Under 14 and 17 categories.
In the Zone Dangarpora event, 200 students participated.
The Block Development Officer of Block Zaingeer was Chief Guest on the occasion and flagged off the Run.
The zone Pattan event was inaugurated by the Chairman of Municipal Corporation Pattan.
In Zone Sopore run 150 students participated and it was held from Amargah bypass to BHSS Sopore.