Baramulla boy shines in Wushu Sanda championship

Srinagar, Aug 1: Musharaf Qayoom from Baramulla began training in combat sports when he was five years old, and he hasn't looked back since.
He is now 17 years old and has excelled in every competition held at the local or national level during the past 12 years.
Musharaf has clinched 37 gold medals in martial arts games and is a renowned National Wushu player besides a black belt in Taekwondo. With his extraordinary performance in championships, Musharraf is known as one of the International taekwondo players.
Recently, Musharaf won a gold medal in 52 weight category in Wu-Shu Sanda organised by the J&K Wu-Shu association.
He got selected for junior national championships which are scheduled to be held in Kerela from September 1 to 6 this year.
"If I will score a gold medal in that championship I will get selected for the junior world championship," Musharaf told Greater Kashmir.
He will be trained by Indian national Wu-Shu coach, Kuldeep Handu at Gindun stadium Srinagar from August 1 to 20.
Musharaf has won one bronze medal in 64th National school games 2018-19 taekwondo which was held in Nadiad Gujarat
He has also won one silver Medal which he won in the 10th open National Taekwondo Championship and has also participated in the 63rd national school games 2017-18 taekwondo which was held in Nalgonda Telangana
He also won a gold medal in the Khelo India state-level Taekwondo championship and has won a bronze medal in the online international Poomsae taekwondo championship.
Presently, he is the instructor at Kashmir Combative (KC) sports wing and has around 12 years of experience in self-defence (counter-violence) training.
"I am training for the upcoming Wushu world championship scheduled to be held in the month of December 2022," he said.