Baramulla clinch Inter-District Kho-Kho Under-17 Girls Championship

Baramulla: In an exhilarating display of talent and determination, District Baramulla has once again showcased its sporting prowess by emerging as the champions of the Inter-District Provincial Level Kho-Kho Tournament for Under-17 Girls.

The tournament, held at District Shopian, witnessed an intense competition where Baramulla faced off against District Budgam, ultimately securing victory.

Jatinder Singh, District Youth Services and Sports Officer Baramulla extended heartfelt congratulations to the victorious team for their outstanding performance.

This victory not only adds another feather to District Baramulla's cap but also underscores the region's commitment to nurturing and promoting sports talent.