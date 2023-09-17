Baramulla emerge victorious in Inter-District Girls’ Handball Competition

Baramulla: In an exhilarating display of talent and sportsmanship, the ongoing week-long Inter-District Provincial Level Handball Competition for Under-14 girls reached its end today with Baramulla emerging victorious against Bandipora at the indoor stadium Khawaja Bagh, Baramulla,
The under-14 girls' competition took centre stage, captivating the audience with thrilling matchups and the first semifinal witnessed an intense battle between Baramulla and Kupwara, and Baramulla emerged triumphant, securing their place in the final.
Meanwhile, the second semifinal featured an exciting clash between Bandipora and Budgam, ultimately leading to Bandipora's victory and qualification for the final showdown.
After a gripping display of athleticism and skill in both semifinal matches, the stage was set for the ultimate face-off between District Baramulla and District Bandipora. In a thrilling showdown, Baramulla emerged as the undisputed champion, claiming the top spot on the podium.
The final ceremony was graced by Jatinder Singh, the District Youth Services & Sports Officer Baramulla. along with other dignitaries of the department.
He commended both teams for their dedication and outstanding performance throughout the competition. He presented the trophies and certificates to both the deserving teams, celebrating their remarkable achievements.