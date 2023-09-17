Baramulla emerge victorious in Inter-District Girls’ Handball Competition

Baramulla: In an exhilarating display of talent and sportsmanship, the ongoing week-long Inter-District Provincial Level Handball Competition for Under-14 girls reached its end today with Baramulla emerging victorious against Bandipora at the indoor stadium Khawaja Bagh, Baramulla,

The under-14 girls' competition took centre stage, captivating the audience with thrilling matchups and the first semifinal witnessed an intense battle between Baramulla and Kupwara, and Baramulla emerged triumphant, securing their place in the final.

Meanwhile, the second semifinal featured an exciting clash between Bandipora and Budgam, ultimately leading to Bandipora's victory and qualification for the final showdown.