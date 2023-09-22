Baramulla emerges victorious in inter-district Kho Kho competition

Baramulla: The District Baramulla has once again proven its sporting prowess, achieving a resounding victory in the inter-district provincial level under 19 Girls competition at Shopian.

The competition witnessed District Baramulla triumph over their formidable opponents District Budgam. Jatinder Singh, the District Youth Services and Sports Officer of Baramulla extended his warm congratulations to the outstanding performance of the district team. He commended their dedication, teamwork, and unwavering spirit that led to this remarkable win.

He also expressed his gratitude towards Mahjabeen PEM and Muhammad Arif Mir, the Rehbar-e-Khel teacher, for his guidance and support that contributed to this success.

This victory not only exemplifies the athletic prowess of Baramulla but also highlights the district's commitment to fostering sportsmanship and excellence among its youth.