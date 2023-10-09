Baramulla excels in IDPL Kho-Kho Competitions

Baramulla, Oct 9: In a remarkable display of talent and determination, Baramulla district has clinched the coveted titles in the Under 14, 17 & 19 Boys' Inter-District Provincial Level Kho-Kho Competitions.
This impressive achievement comes on the heels of Baramulla's recent hat-trick win in the Under 14, 17 & 19 Girls' category in Shopian just last week. These victories underscore Baramulla's dominance in the field of Kho-Kho at the provincial level.
The Inter-District Provincial Level Kho-Kho Competitions were organized by the Youth Services and Sports Department of Jammu & Kashmir, and the event took place at Pulwama. Baramulla's teams exhibited exceptional sportsmanship, skill, and teamwork throughout the competition.
Jatinder Singh, the District Youth Services and sports Officer of Baramulla extended his heartfelt congratulations to all the winning teams from the Baramulla district. He commended their outstanding performance in the Inter-District Provincial Level Kho-Kho Competitions, which has brought immense pride to the district.
Singh also expressed his appreciation for the unwavering dedication and hard work of the department's field staff, whose tireless efforts contributed significantly to this triumphant achievement.