Baramulla excels in IDPL Kho-Kho Competitions

This impressive achievement comes on the heels of Baramulla's recent hat-trick win in the Under 14, 17 & 19 Girls' category in Shopian just last week. These victories underscore Baramulla's dominance in the field of Kho-Kho at the provincial level.

The Inter-District Provincial Level Kho-Kho Competitions were organized by the Youth Services and Sports Department of Jammu & Kashmir, and the event took place at Pulwama. Baramulla's teams exhibited exceptional sportsmanship, skill, and teamwork throughout the competition.