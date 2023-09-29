Baramulla lift U-17 Provincial Cricket Championship title

Baramulla, Sep 29: Baramulla's budding cricket stars have once again demonstrated their prowess on the cricket field, securing the under-17 Provincial Cricket Championship title with an exhilarating victory over Kulgam.
The thrilling match held at Anantnag, concluded with Baramulla winning by 5 wickets.
In a standout performance, Faizan Ibrahim from Baramulla earned the prestigious titles of "Man of the Series" and "Man of the Match" for his exceptional contributions to the team's success.
Jatinder Singh DYSSO Baramulla extended his hearty congratulations to the entire Baramulla team for their outstanding win and remarkable achievements on the cricket field.
This victory not only adds another accolade to Baramulla's rich sports history but also underscores the immense talent and dedication of our young cricket stars, he added.