Baramulla Rugby championship held

Srinagar, July 1: The District Baramulla Rugby championship organised by District Baramulla Rugby Association concluded at Khushal Sports Stadium Sopore on Thursday.
The two-day event witnessed the participation of around 22 teams in both boy’s and girls’ sections.
District Development Council member IrfanHafeez was the chief guest on the occasion. Chief Guest on the occasion praised the organizers for conducting such grand events and also praised the enthusiasm among the players and officials who had come from the far-flung areas of the District Baramulla.