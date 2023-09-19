Baramulla wins Provincial Level Girls Handball Championship

Baramulla: The week-long inter-district provincial-level handball competition, showcasing the talents of athletes across all age groups, continued to captivate spectators at the Indoor Stadium in Baramulla.

Today marked the conclusion of the Under 17 Girls' competition, featuring an intense final match between District Baramulla and District Bandipora.

In a stunning display of skill and determination, District Baramulla emerged victorious once again, following their earlier triumph in the Under 14 category.