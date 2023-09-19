Baramulla wins Provincial Level Girls Handball Championship

Baramulla: The week-long inter-district provincial-level handball competition, showcasing the talents of athletes across all age groups, continued to captivate spectators at the Indoor Stadium in Baramulla.
Today marked the conclusion of the Under 17 Girls' competition, featuring an intense final match between District Baramulla and District Bandipora.
In a stunning display of skill and determination, District Baramulla emerged victorious once again, following their earlier triumph in the Under 14 category.
The final ceremony was graced by guests, including Jatinder Singh, District Youth Services and Sports Officer of Baramulla, alongside the Manager of Sports Council Baramulla and the Zonal Physical Education Officers of the department.
Jatinder Singh, DYSSO Baramulla, extended heartfelt congratulations to the Baramulla district team for their impressive victory and wished them continued success in future competitions.
He awarded both participating teams with certificates and trophies in recognition of their outstanding performance.
The excitement doesn't end here, as tomorrow, the action continues with the Under 19 Girls' competition at the same venue. This event promises to showcase even more remarkable talent and fierce competition in the world of handball.