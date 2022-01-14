Batting has let us down, rues Kohli after series loss

“The batting has let us down in the last two games. We needed to step up and there’s no running away from that. Honestly, I can’t sit here and talk about what will happen in the future. That’s not for me to discuss. For that, you need to speak to selectors and ask what they have in mind because it’s not my job. We have continued to back Cheteshwar and Ajinkya because of the kind of players they are,” said Kohli in the post-match press conference after India lost the third and deciding Test by seven wickets on Friday.