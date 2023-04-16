BCCI announces increase in prize money for all domestic tournaments

Mumbai: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Sunday announced the increment in prize money for all BCCI domestic tournaments.

“I’m pleased to announce an increase in prize money for all BCCI Domestic Tournaments. We will continue our efforts to invest in Domestic Cricket - which is the backbone of Indian Cricket,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted. The Ranji Trophy-winning team will now receive an additional 3 crore, bringing its total to INR 5 crores. The runner-up and losing semifinalist will each receive INR 3 crores (up from 1 crore previously) and INR 1 crore (+50 lakh).

The Irani Cup winners will receive INR 50 lakhs, double their previous award, and the runners-up will receive INR 25 lakhs. The winners of the Duleep Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy will receive INR 1 crore each, while the runners-up will receive INR 50 lakhs each.