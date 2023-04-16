BCCI announces increase in prize money for all domestic tournaments

Mumbai: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Sunday announced the increment in prize money for all BCCI domestic tournaments.
“I’m pleased to announce an increase in prize money for all BCCI Domestic Tournaments. We will continue our efforts to invest in Domestic Cricket - which is the backbone of Indian Cricket,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted. The Ranji Trophy-winning team will now receive an additional 3 crore, bringing its total to INR 5 crores. The runner-up and losing semifinalist will each receive INR 3 crores (up from 1 crore previously) and INR 1 crore (+50 lakh).
The Irani Cup winners will receive INR 50 lakhs, double their previous award, and the runners-up will receive INR 25 lakhs. The winners of the Duleep Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy will receive INR 1 crore each, while the runners-up will receive INR 50 lakhs each.
The one-day trophy winners in the premier Women’s tournaments will now receive INR 50 lakhs instead of INR 6 lakhs previously, and the runners-up will receive INR 25 lakhs.
The Senior Women’s T20 Trophy winner will receive INR 40 lakhs instead of INR 5 lakhs, and the runners-up will receive INR 20 lakhs.
Earlier in the week, BCCI announced the schedule of India’s domestic season 2023-24.The season will see a total of 1,846 matches being played between the last week of June 2023 and March 2024, as per a statement from the board.
The full-fledged domestic season will kickstart with the Duleep Trophy. The coveted tournament will be played from June 28, 2023 to July 16, 2023. It will be followed by the Prof Deodhar Trophy - to be played from July 24, 2023 to August 3, 2023. Both these tournaments will be played across six zones - Central, South, North, East, West and North-East.
The Irani Cup which will see Saurashtra taking on the Rest of India side will commence on October 1, 2023.