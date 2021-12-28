BCCI announces Ranji Trophy schedule

J&K would be playing all its Elite Group matches in Ahmedabad. They will face Tamil Nadu in its first match of the tournament on January 13 and the second match is scheduled with Saurashtra from January 20. In its third match, J&K is scheduled to take on Railways from January 27. J&K is scheduled to play its fourth match against Goa from February 3 while as in the fifth match they will take on Jharkhand from February 10.