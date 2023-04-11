BCCI announces schedule of domestic cricket season 2023-24

The season will see a total of 1,846 matches being played between the last week of June 2023 and March 2024, as per a statement from the board. The full-fledged domestic season will kickstart with the Duleep Trophy. The coveted tournament will be played from June 28, 2023 to July 16, 2023. It will be followed by the Prof Deodhar Trophy - to be played from July 24, 2023 to August 3, 2023. Both these tournaments will be played across six zones - Central, South, North, East, West and North-East.

The Irani Cup which will see Saurashtra taking on the Rest of India side will commence on October 1, 2023.