BCCI appoints observer for JKCA

Srinagar: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday appointed the observer for J&K Cricket Association (JKCA).

BCCI on Monday issued a statement announcing that Ashish Shelar who is currently BCCI Treasurer will be an observer for JKCA. BCCI also appointed Devajit Saikia, Joint Secretary, BCCI as an observer for Bihar Cricket Association.

Since March 2021, the JKCA is directly run by BCCI through its three-member sub-commitee.

The committee was given the mandate to run JKCA day to day affairs and also conduct the elections of the cricket body as soon as possible.