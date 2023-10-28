BCCI bans J&K cricketer for two years for submitting multiple birth certificates

A press release issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) identified the cricketer as Vanshaj Sharma, resident of Bishnah.

"For this act, he has been banned from participating in all BCCI tournaments for a period of two years from October 27.

JKCA however said that after completion of two years ban, the player can only participate in Senior Men’s Tournament conducted by the BCCl and will not be allowed to play in any age group tournaments of the BCCI.