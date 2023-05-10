BCCI Secretary Jay Shah reviews JKCA developmental activities

Shah alongwith BCCI Treasurer ShelarAshish visited the JKCA office at Hostel Ground Jammu and took stock of the developmental activities. Shah also met Secretary Sports Council and discussed the development of Cricket Stadiums.

“BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah and Treasurer ShelarAshish visited Jammu and Kashmir to take stock of the developmental activities planned to boost cricket in the region. They met with officials of J&K Cricket Association & interacted with young cricketers from the state,” BCCI tweeted.