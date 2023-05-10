BCCI Secretary Jay Shah reviews JKCA developmental activities

Srinagar, May 10: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on Wednesday reviewed the developmental activities of the J&K Cricket Association in Jammu.
Shah alongwith BCCI Treasurer ShelarAshish visited the JKCA office at Hostel Ground Jammu and took stock of the developmental activities. Shah also met Secretary Sports Council and discussed the development of Cricket Stadiums.
“BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah and Treasurer ShelarAshish visited Jammu and Kashmir to take stock of the developmental activities planned to boost cricket in the region. They met with officials of J&K Cricket Association & interacted with young cricketers from the state,” BCCI tweeted.
Shah reached Jammu on Tuesday to pay his obeisance at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Cave Shrine, Katra.
During his visit to the JKCA office and ground, Shah interacted with players who are undergoing training at the venue. JKCA Sub Committee Members Sunil Sethi, Brig. Anil Gupta and MithunManhas were also present.