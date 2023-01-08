BCCI Women’s T20 League | JKCA issues guidelines for registration of J&K players

Srinagar, Jan 8: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced modalities for the registration of Indian players for the Women’s T20 League, analogous to the Indian Premier League (IPL), which BCCI has already decided to start in India soon.
The Women’s T20 League Players’ auction will be held sometimes in February 2023.
In order to facilitate the players, whether capped or uncapped, to seek to play in the Women’s T20 League, BCCI has announced the procedure to be adopted.
In a press release issued, Member-Administration JKCA, Brig Anil Gupta has initiated the procedure for local women players.
“All registrations will be via an online WT20L Auction Registration System. All registration will be done through the JKCA only for the players belonging to Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The players desirous to register themselves will have to inform JKCA at the email address-woment20league.jkca@gmail.com by giving their name, DoB and email ID,” Brig Gupta said in a statement issued.