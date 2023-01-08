BCCI Women’s T20 League | JKCA issues guidelines for registration of J&K players

In a press release issued, Member-Administration JKCA, Brig Anil Gupta has initiated the procedure for local women players.

“All registrations will be via an online WT20L Auction Registration System. All registration will be done through the JKCA only for the players belonging to Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The players desirous to register themselves will have to inform JKCA at the email address-woment20league.jkca@gmail.com by giving their name, DoB and email ID,” Brig Gupta said in a statement issued.